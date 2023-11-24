The public will then have 21 days to view the proposals and comment through the parking pages on: DCC’s website
They aim to bring the parking policy in Braunton, Crediton, Dartmouth, Honiton, Okehampton, Salcombe, Sidmouth and Tavistock, into line with Devon’s other larger communities.
Pay and Display parking is widely used, both across Devon and nationally, with well-established schemes in communities such as Bideford, Barnstaple, Newton Abbot, Totnes, Exmouth and Exeter.
Following discussions with local members and community representatives, the proposals also include one-hour free parking in the new Pay and Display spaces in all eight communities.
It says this is to ensure that the new parking policy strikes the right balance of keeping costs down for users while delivering the benefits we have identified.
Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council’s cabinet Member for Highways Management, said: “I understand there may be concerns about Pay and Display, and that is why we have talked to local groups and elected members to ensure that the first hour parking is free.
“Pay and Display has been in place in many communities in Devon for some years and we believe it is one of the components that is needed to ensure a healthy high street and community.
“It encourages turnover of parking spaces thereby increasing the availability of town centre parking in busy areas, it reduces congestion and may encourage some to walk and cycle more.”
All schemes will be advertised on our new webpages: http://devon.cc/payanddisplay from late November / early December.
The advertisement dates are:
Braunton; November 30: Crediton: November 30: Dartmouth: November 30; Honiton; November 29: Okehampton: November 30: Salcombe: TBC: Sidmouth: December 1: Tavistock: November 30.