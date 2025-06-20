St Andrew’s C of E Primary was run under the local authority until the beginning of the current school year, when it became an academy. On Monday, June 9, parents were told the school will restructure into six classes (from seven) and mixed-age teaching will be introduced across three key year groups: Year 1/2, Year 2/3, and Year 3/4. There will be a 25% reduction in teaching staff time and a 40% cut in teaching support.