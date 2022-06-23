Only 30% of rail services able to operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm on Saturday

Train operator GWR is reminding customers of significantly reduced services this weekend as industrial action by the RMT union at train operators across the industry and Network Rail continues on Saturday 25 June, and Sunday is also set to be affected.

GWR is warning people to expect severe disruption and to only travel by rail if absolutely necessary.

GWR will operate as many trains as possible however, most services will be affected on Saturday. Due to the timing of the strike action, services on Sunday will also be affected.

On Saturday the operator is aiming to provide about 30% of its usual timetabled services, and about 50% on Sunday with a later start-up than usual and the need to rebalance the fleet to provide full services again from Monday 27 June.

GWR Managing Director Mark Hopwood said:

“We recognise that this week has been difficult for those who need to travel. We’ve been doing our best to provide scheduled services on key routes, which is hopefully making a difference.

“Services are however starting and finishing earlier throughout the strike period with an extremely limited service operating this Saturday between 0730 and 1830. On Sunday, no services are running before 0700, and we will also be working hard to re-position our fleet for Monday’s return to normal.”

Where trains are able to run, they are expected to be extremely busy and replacement bus services are not able to be provided.

On Saturday 25 June, GWR expects to only be able to operate services along the following routes and stations:

Online journey checkers are expected to be updated with the latest timetable information, however short-notice cancellations or changes could occur and customers are urged to check their journey before starting out. Please www.gwr.com/strike for further information.

Customers who have already purchased tickets can claim a full refund or can amend their ticket; those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to delay repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 mins or more. Season ticket holders can apply for compensation through the Delay Repay scheme.