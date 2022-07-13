One more death recorded in West Devon

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the last week in West Devon.

A total of 75 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 13 (Wednesday) – up from 74 a week previously.

They were among 11,227 deaths recorded across the South West.

The UK Health Security Agency is now reporting the latest coronavirus statistics weekly – in line with typical schedules for other respiratory infections as a part of the Government's Living with Covid strategy.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in West Devon.