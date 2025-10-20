Local transport charity, Okehampton and District Community Transport Group (ODCTG), is calling for more volunteer drivers as the charity continues to see increasing demand for its services.
In the past 12 months, the charity successfully completed 2,374 community car scheme journeys — a rise of more than four per cent on 2,272 journeys the previous year.
Paula Anscomb, Manager stated: "The hardest part of our job is having to tell a client that we are unable to fulfil a journey. We understand the anxiety this can cause, as well as potential financial hardship where more costly alternative transport has to be used".
Community engagement officer at ODCTG, Claire King, said: “From enabling clients to attend medical appointments and social groups, to shopping in town and at the supermarkets, our charity supports independence, builds friendships and strengthens communities. At a time when local bus services are being reduced and with Okehampton Hospital no longer serving the community as it once was, demand for our community car service is growing and we need more volunteers.”
The charity offers transport to those who cannot access a car or find it difficult to use public transport, especially the elderly, disabled or those living in isolated rural areas, for a wide range of reasons such as attending hospital appointments, social events or even doing the weekly shop. ODCTG also offers a ring and ride bus service which collects passengers, door-to-door, from rural areas for Okehampton and organises bus trips to destinations across Devon.
The service is highly regarded by many members of the community and has proven to be life-changing, tackling social isolation and ensuring who might otherwise remain housebound to maintain independence.
One user said: “Thank you to all the volunteers that are an integral part of this wonderful organisation. Without you people like my mum wouldn't be able to get out and about in the local area and beyond! My mum is physically disabled and didn't really leave the house much before a friend started encouraging her to use the ring and ride with her. Ever since she has enjoyed being able to see new places and people. It's been a big confidence boost for her and she's even done one trip to Lyme Regis all by herself, which isn't something I could have seen her doing a year ago. Giving up your time to help others really does make a difference and means so much to those whom might not otherwise get the opportunity to leave their homes. Thanks to your efforts my mum has got more confidence and is looking forward to lots more days out.”
Sandra Towler added: “An incredible service that has been a lifeline for my elderly parents. The kindest of drivers who always go above and beyond.”
Volunteers do not need to hold a special licence and use their own cars. They are paid for their mileage and parking. Volunteers can also undertake special training to drive the ODCTG’s three-seater and seven-seater wheelchair-accessible vehicles.
