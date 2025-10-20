One user said: “Thank you to all the volunteers that are an integral part of this wonderful organisation. Without you people like my mum wouldn't be able to get out and about in the local area and beyond! My mum is physically disabled and didn't really leave the house much before a friend started encouraging her to use the ring and ride with her. Ever since she has enjoyed being able to see new places and people. It's been a big confidence boost for her and she's even done one trip to Lyme Regis all by herself, which isn't something I could have seen her doing a year ago. Giving up your time to help others really does make a difference and means so much to those whom might not otherwise get the opportunity to leave their homes. Thanks to your efforts my mum has got more confidence and is looking forward to lots more days out.”