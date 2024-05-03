Thirteen-year-old Okehampton twins Lacey and Devon Adams will make history as the youngest twins to participate in the Moonwalk fundraising marathon later this month.
Lacey, Devon, and their mum Jolene are preparing to participate in the London Moonwalk on May 18. They will embark on a 26-mile journey through London at night to raise funds for the Walk the Walk breast cancer charity.
This will be Jolene's fifth Moonwalk, but it is the girls' first time doing it. As the youngest twins to take on this challenge, they are anticipating the possibility of meeting Walk the Walk founder Nina Barough, a unique opportunity granted by the Moonwalk organisers.
Jolene said: "They're also really excited about being in London at night, and a lot of London is going to be lit up in pink. It's such a big route that you take in all the sights. They're excited to be up all night."
Both holders of black belts in Taekwondo, the girls are no stranger to athletic challenges. Despite the harsh weather conditions forcing them to cancel some walks, they have trained rigorously over the past few months.
Lacey and Devon's family has been directly impacted by breast cancer. Their grandmother has battled the disease twice, and they have also lost great aunts and an uncle to it. The three will be walking under the team name Minnie's Moonies in memory of the girls' great aunt.
Jolene added that they had already worked hard to design their Moonwalk outfits and planned to dress up as Disney characters Mike Wazowski, Sulley, and Roz from Monsters Inc.
Their goal extends beyond fundraising; they aim to raise awareness about the importance of regular breast examinations.
"Check regularly and check for changes as well. That's just huge getting the message out to young and old. The message has slipped a little bit recently," said Jolene.
The Moonwalk has inspired other Okehampton residents, like Shavaun Eustace, to participate in the fundraising event where participants wear distinctive bras during the nighttime marathon to raise awareness for breast cancer.
To support Minnie's Moonies, visit https://giving.give-star.com/microsite/walkthewalk/themoonwalklondon2024/team/d96f98e9-cf67-4fbe-9a05-d8022d3239ae.