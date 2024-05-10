Local homebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes Exeter has donated £1,500 to Okehampton Primary School to support renovating its playground facilities.
The donation from Barratt David Wilson Homes Exeter will contribute to the school's project to revamp the two playgrounds, used by more than 500 students, to ensure they provide safe and engaging environments for years to come. The school has been working to reach its £10,000 fundraising goal for the playground upgrade and has already raised £6,500 through various initiatives led by the PTFA.
Chrissie Read, chair of the PTFA, said: "We are incredibly grateful to Barratt David Wilson Homes Exeter for their generous donation towards our playground renovation project. Their support means a great deal to us and will make a real difference in creating a better play space for our children."
Once the playgrounds are resurfaced, the school's funds will be used to paint educational games on the lower playground and add sports courts and equipment on the upper playground for the older students. The playground upgrades are expected to be completed around Christmas 2024.
Nicki Reid, sales director at Barratt David Wilson Homes Exeter, said, "We are thrilled to support Okehampton Primary School in their efforts to revitalise their playgrounds to create a safe and stimulating environment for the children."
Okehampton Primary School, built around thirty years ago, has seen minimal updates to its facilities over the years.
For more information about Okehampton Primary School, please visit their website at www.okehampton-pri.devon.sch.uk.