Great Western Railway and Network Rail are joining forces with Samaritans to help bust the ‘Blue Monday’ myth, with campaigns including helping hands at Okehampton Station today.
‘Blueming Marvellous Monday’ has been designed by GWR and NR to dispel the idea that so-called ‘Blue Monday’ – the third Monday of January – is the most difficult day of the year.
Stations across the GWR network, including Okehampton will be supporting Samaritans’ annual Brew Monday campaign, which encourages friends and family to stay connected by having a cuppa and a catch-up.
Ruth Busby, people and transformation director (regional) for GWR and Network Rail Wales and Western, said: “We’re trying to brighten up everyone’s day.
“Our colleagues across GWR and Network Rail were keen to do something positive to support Brew Monday, and this aligns well with Samaritans’ own campaign this year, which turns the idea of ‘Blue Monday’ on its head and encourages people to reach out and chat every day of the year.
“Samaritans has worked in partnership with Network Rail and the wider rail industry since 2010, encouraging the public and our staff to recognise the power of human connection and start a conversation which could save a life.”
Shona Gibbs, acting head of rail at Samaritans, said: “We’re so grateful to the rail industry for their support of Brew Monday again this year. At Samaritans we know there is no such thing as Blue Monday and people can feel low at any point of the week or year.
“So, Brew Monday, combined with GWR and NR’s idea of a ‘Blueming Marvellous Monday’ this January, provides passengers with an extra portion of positivity.
“We want everyone to know that you are never alone and we’re encouraging them to check in with people they care about for a cuppa and a chat as talking can save lives. Our volunteers are available around the clock to listen to anyone who needs support this Brew Monday and every other day of the year, 24/7.”
GWR colleagues will also be joining Samaritans volunteers at other stations across the GWR network.
The Brew Monday support comes as part of the rail industry’s suicide prevention programme and partnership with Network Rail.
Anyone can contact Samaritans, free, any time from any phone on 116 123, or email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org