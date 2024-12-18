An Okehampton dance group has celebrated the end of the year with a party as it encourages new members to come and join in the fun.
OkeJive Rock ‘n’ roll started seven months ago and run sessions every Monday from 7.30pm to 9pm at the Okehampton Conservative Club.
Organiser Adam Holland said: “Everybody had a great time at the party so come along and give it a go. We always underestimate our ability but it can be your time to shine. We will show you the basics and as the weeks progress we lead you into more moves.”
The bar at the Conservative club is open and water is always available.
The group will be returning on Monday, January 6, 2025.