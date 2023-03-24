The number of coronavirus deaths was revised down over the latest weekly period in West Devon.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 118 people had died in the area by March 9 – down from 119 on the week before.
They were among 14,164 deaths recorded across the South West.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 23 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 186,218 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 9.