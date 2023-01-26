a TAVISTOCK estate agent has laced up his trainers and is preparing to run the London Marathon for a charity – embarking on the biggest fitness challenge of his life.
Lapsed runner Will Inman, 41, pictured, said he wanted to take on the challenge before he got a day older. He has obtained a charity place to run for YHA Charity, which offers holidays and other opportunities to disadvantaged children and families and said he is ‘100 per cent committed’ to raising as much money as he can for the cause.
‘The reason for doing this is to take myself out my comfort zone and challenge myself before it’s too late!’ he said. ‘I used to be very active – playing football, going to the gym and running – but recently have got lazy and felt I wanted to push myself and try and complete something I know will really challenge me.
‘The London Marathon has always been on the bucket list and once I had the opportunity to do it and raise money for such a worthwhile because I couldn’t turn it down. I have done a half marathon four or five years ago and am a bit of a lapsed runner.
‘I had been running once or twice a week, four or five miles. Now I am running four times a week, 28 to 30 miles a week in total. I am mainly doing training sessions around Tavistock, as well as at Burrator Reservoir. I try and keep it as varied as possible, without too much repetition.
‘I’m finding it really tough. It is challenging and it is not something I have ever done before. My body isn’t used to making so much effort but I want to the best I can. I’m grateful to the YHA for giving me a place and I want to raise as much money as I can for their cause so I want to commit 100 per cent to it. I thought it was a good cause. ‘
He said he really appreciated the support he had received from the local community, saying on his fundraising page: ‘I completely understand money is tight in the current climate so any support you’re able to offer means even more to me.’ He added that his own company View Property, of which he is a director, would be giving a donation towards the cause. To sponsor Will or find out more, visit https://2023tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/will-inman