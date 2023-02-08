the Neighbour Nominations team from the Horrabridge Love Your Neighbour church set out to deliver Valentine’s cupcakes to the latest round of nominees throughout the village last Wednesday.
Flynn Burke, Julie Northam, Jade Friend and Naomi Tweedale delivered 60 giftbags across Horrabridge, containing red velvet cupcakes (made by Debbie Parriss) and personalised messages of love and thanks to the nominees from those who submitted their names.
Nineteen-year-old Flynn has been a part of the nominations team since it was first created during lockdown. He said: ‘The theme of the nominations always reflects the time of year. Last year in February we had love heart lollies, next month we’ll probably do something centred on Mothers’ Day and then Easter for April.
‘I joined the team during lockdown when they were first out once a week delivering meals throughout the village. I saw through Facebook they welcomed new members and I really wanted to do something with that spare time many of us suddenly found ourselves with. Everyone was shut away in their homes - just delivering some cake or a meal was a joy for residents to receive as we may have been the only people they saw that week. It was the perfect opportunity to spread happiness in really tough times.
‘You don’t even need a reason to nominate! Sometimes we get nominations as a friend or loved one is going through a hard time or they may feel lonely; this scheme is a way of helping to spread the word that we’re there for them.’