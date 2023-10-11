ENVIRONMENTAL projects are being invited to enter this year’s Cornwall Sustainability Awards.
Projects which have made an impact in cutting carbon emissions, restoring nature, improving the environment or promoting sustainable practices are being invited to nominate themselves or an organisation or individual (based in Cornwall) by the end of this month.
The annual competition rewards organisations and individuals for their contribution towards sustainability, environmental growth, promoting nature recovery and the circular economy.
There is also a new category this year to celebrate tree-planting across the region. Entries for this year’s awards are open until October 31.