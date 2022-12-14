TWO new speed cameras have been secured for St Ann’s Chapel and Drakewalls after a nine-year battle to make the A390 safer through the villages.
Calstock parish councillors have been campaigning hard for a safer road and spoke of their elation and relief this week that progress had at last been made.
The busy A390 has been a top concern for councillors Dorothy Kirk, John Wells and most recently Ken Trapp as drivers continue to speed along the road which has continual parked cars and where 12 cars have been written off or badly damaged in the last 12 months.
Last week Cllr Wells received the long-awaited news that two speed cameras will be installed along the A390.
The two-way speed cameras have been ordered by Cornwall Council’s highways contractor Cormac and a date of installation is yet to be confimed but the locations of the cameras have finally been agreed.
One camera will be placed at the Eastern end of St Ann’s Chapel on the south side of the road opposite the Wain Homes development with the other being placed on the western end between All Saints and Whiterocks.
Cllr John Wells, who is chair of the A390 committee said: ‘I feel elated.
‘I think we’ve actually achieved something.
‘Although the cameras were approved a year ago, we had got to a point where you wonder if anything will happen.
‘These measures are long overdue. We’ve been fighting long and hard and we hope that the cameras will improve pedestrian and road safety throughout the villages of St Ann’s Chapel and Drakewalls.
‘They’ll make a huge difference and this has given us more impetus to keep pushing for more.’
Cllr Dorothy Kirk, who is also Cornwall councillor said: ‘It’s such a relief.
‘The A390 is the alternative when the Tamar bridge is closed and for those that live alongside the A390, it’s essential that we have safety measures in place. There are so many accidents up and down St Ann’s Chapel.
‘I hope the speed cameras can reduce the hazards to pedestrians and motorists.
‘I’m so pleased that at least this is the beginning and I will continue raising the profile of the A390.’
The confirmation of the new cameras is not only a relief for councillors, but also for the local pre-school. Holly Anderson-Stacey, manager of Delaware pre-school at Delaware Community Learning Centre said: ‘It’s a huge worry. There are parked cars all the way along the road and cars always speed through St Ann’s.
‘I am surprised we’ve gone this long without a child being hurt! The parked cars are continually being damaged. I am very grateful for the news of the speed cameras.’
Alongside the installation of the two speed cameras, a new refuge will also be installed near the Delaware pre-school and junior school. Apart from the refuge to the west of the Rifle Volunteer pub, there is currently no formal crossing between Callington and Gunnislake traffic lights.
To further help deter speeding, Cllr Wells set up a community speedwatch group earlier this year and said that it was having an effect. The speedwatch sessions that are taking place at five locations in the villages are making a positive difference as readings show a reduction in the number of cars speeding. John said: ‘We used to record 14/15 cars speeding in an hour and now it’s more like 6/7.’