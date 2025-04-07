A brand new welcome pack for young asylum seekers in Devon is now available.
The welcome pack sets out important information about local services, community resources, and tips to help young asylum seekers settle in their new lives in Devon.
The pack has been co-designed with some of Devon’s young asylum seekers, and it covers everything from housing and education, to healthcare or finding friends.
Devon young asylum seekers, Adil, Yousif, Sherrif, and Hagos, played a key part in creating the pack.
Working with Devon County Council, they drew on their experiences to set out what information and advice they found most helpful and what should be included in the packs.