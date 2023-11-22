CHANGES to the Tamar Valley waste service are on their way.
Cornwall Council is introducing weekly food waste collections and switching to fortnightly rubbish collections over the next two years.
The changes will be starting in the Tamar Valley area from next April (2024).
All recycling collections will stay fortnightly using the same coloured bags and box.
The Council will be sending out a ‘Get Ready’ leaflet which will be delivered through people’s doors which will contain information about the new bins and how to recycle food waste.
For more information or updates visit: https://www.cornwall.gov.uk/rubbish-recycling-and-waste/