Denise Gatley, first assistant at Tavistock Library, said: “It’s all going really, really well; we’ve had over 300 children sign up so far. We’re always welcoming of more youngsters to come and take part. We’ve even got a goal here they can kick a ball into. We just want to ensure they have great fun by reading books and listening to audiobooks they enjoy so reading doesn’t ever seem like a chore.”