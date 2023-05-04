CALSTOCK-IN-BLOOM members are celebrating their blooming marvellous new sign. The newly-installed Calstock-in-Bloom Gold winners sign celebrates the success of the efforts of the group and the community in last year’s RHS Britain in Bloom awards. In 2022, Calstock won the Vic Verrier Trophy — for the Best New Entry and a Gold Award in the village pennant as part of the gardening competition. Planting efforts involved planting beds in the car parks, boats, station beds and also in the memorial garden. The group are now busy planning for this year’s competition.