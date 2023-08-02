BUSINESSES are being urged to apply for a new business grant to help their business to grow.
Up to £200,000 is up for grabs for businesses in Cornwall to help them increase productivity and invest in research and innovation.
The business grant is being provided by the Good Growth Fund with grants from £5,000 up to £200,000 available.
Businesses will need to provide a minimum of 50 per cent match funding for their project.
For more information or to apply visit the Cornwall Council website at: https://www.cornwall.gov.uk/