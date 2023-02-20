Freyja Thomson-Alberts, Public and Community Engagement Coordinator at the Ocean Conservation Trust – one of the project’s partners – said: 'The Ocean Conservation Trust is dedicated to connecting people to the ocean. We believe that everyone should be given the opportunity to experience the wonders of the ocean, no matter their age or where they live. Exploring the ocean through digital and immersive technology is a great way to provide access to communities who may be excluded typically, and we are very excited to be working on the ICONIC project.'