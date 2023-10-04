This follows an annual inspection of the play equipment which was found to be unsafe.
The town councils’ Outside Services Committee immediately closed off the equipment and quotes were sought for replacing it. The new equipment has now been installed and the park is once again open for children to use.
The official opening took place at the end of last month by deputy portreeve, Steve Pound who was assisted by his youngest son Winston. The council said: “There was a good turnout despite the weather and the youngsters were all eager to play on the equipment and the consensus of opinion was ‘brilliant’.”
The council also added that there is still some work to be done in the park with clearing the area and replacing the fencing, which will be carried out during the autumn months.