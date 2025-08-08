A new nine-point plan to reduce alcohol deaths in Devon has been backed by the county council.
A recent report from the director of public health, Steve Brown, highlighted that alcohol consumption has increased in Devon across all age-groups and continues to be one of the leading causes of preventable ill health, disability, and premature death.
Councillors supported Mr Brown’s proposals to continue to work with partners, including the NHS, schools, district licensing authorities, emergency services and the voluntary sector, to reduce the harm caused by excessive drinking.
The cabinet heard that in Devon alcohol-related deaths have increased by over 18 per cent (2006 – 2023) while deaths of under 75s from alcoholic liver disease has increased by over 40 per cent since (2001 – 2023) and hospital admissions have increased by 46 per cent in just seven years (2017 to 2023).
Hospital admissions of young adults are almost double the national average, when nationally admissions for the same age group are in decline. Girls under 18 in Devon are more than twice as likely as boys to be admitted for an alcohol-specific condition.
The report also highlighted an increase in alcohol use amongst 55s and over, with drinking patterns established during the pandemic, contributing to a record 10,473 alcohol specific deaths in England in 2023.
The cabinet supported nine recommendations which include the creation of a Devon alcohol strategy, limiting the growth of licensed premises in problem areas, education and prevention work in schools and ensuring the availability of safe housing for those with an alcohol dependency.
It was also proposed that a review of the referral and self-referral processes should take place, and support should be given to GPs.
Councillor Cheryl Cottle Hunkin, the cabinet member responsible for public health and communities, said: “Going out for drinks with friends or enjoying some wine in the evening is a social norm, and Devon is renowned for its traditional cider making which forms part of our heritage.
“But, there is a serious issue here surrounding alcohol consumption, and the high levels and statistics for Devon are alarming, with figures far higher than the national average.
“High levels of alcohol consumption over an extended period cause problems which extend beyond just physical health; it affects relationships, employment, and financial stability and harms families and communities.
“Alcohol is a key factor in domestic violence, child neglect, and crime and contributes to an increased demand on emergency departments as well as ambulance, police, mental health and social services.
“It is vital that we continue to work with our partners to try and reduce the harm caused by alcohol.”
Steve Brown said: “Right now in Devon we are seeing lives being cut short, families losing loved ones and people struggling to hold down a job due to alcohol.
“The harms caused by alcohol are significant with treatment services seeing many more people with established liver disease after years of heavy drinking.
“There has been a rapid rise in alcohol consumption since the COVID-19 pandemic and the latest data will guide our joint efforts to reduce the immense harm caused by alcohol.”
