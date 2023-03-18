Tavistock and Okehampton Police have welcomed five new sergeants to the West Devon area, including a new team leader.
Newly promoted sergeant Tom Ottley (pictured right) has become West Devon’s neighbourhood team leader and is in charge of the area’s PCs and PCSOs. The role centres on community policing and long-term problem solving which includes safeguarding, with all partner agencies working together.
Tom said: ‘I am excited to be taking up this role in West Devon and maintaining it as a beautiful and safe part of our force area. I bring a background of expertise around policing anti-social behaviour and will be looking to address any issues within our communities alongside our partner agencies. I will also be promoting engagement with our communities to inspire confidence in the public that their voice will be heard.’
Tom’s predecessor, Lindsey Walke, an experienced officer of 23 years, has been temporarily promoted to the post of critical incident manager and is remaining at her base station of Tavistock.
Also new to the area is Sam Trevethan, an experienced sergeant who has transferred to the Devon and Cornwall constabulary from another force. She joined E section patrol earlier this year after her predecessor moved to Plymouth custody. Two other newly promoted sergeants have also joined B and C patrol sections after their predecessors moved to a forcewide learning and development role and the incident resolution centre (in Plymouth) respectively.
A third newly promoted sergeant has moved from a detective constable post in Tavistock to the DS post in Okehampton. Her predecessor has moved into a wider North and West Devon DS role.
Inspector Chris Conway said: ‘The sum of all these moves means a net gain of 1.25 supervisors covering West Devon, costed as part of the wider uplift initiative. I am sure you will join me in welcoming our 5 new leaders to the area.’
Under Inspector Conway’s leadership, West Devon officers are continuing to conduct patrols across the area’s 448 square miles every shift and encourage people to speak to them about any issues they are concerned with.