Tyler set up the forum as an awareness campaign when he ran Plymouth Athletic FC and after he lost a childhod friend to suicide. He said: ‘Firstly I’m really pleased that the club has been set up again with Allen and his son Mark at the helm. Also, it’s good for the village to have its own club back and for youngsters to be able to play adult football. It’s good for them physically and mentally. Mental health among sportsmen and women is very important to me because I firmly believe that sport has the framework in which support can be given to people with anxiety and stress. The teamwork and sense of achievement is good for self-esteem. Clean Sheet aims to reduce the stigma around mental health, especially among men and male footballers who don’t talk about it.’