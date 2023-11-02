Plans include Amanda setting up a phone support line or ‘buddy’ service where mostly carers will be able to call volunteer advisers in order to share practical experiences of care and support. Amanda, who managed the TorrAGE Ageing Well project for TTVS (Taw and Torridge Voluntary Services helping people over 60s) said: “I’m delighted to work with Tavistock Dementia Alliance and I’m really motivated by making a positive difference to people’s lives, however small. I’m looking forward to working with a range of people to continue the success of our services and identify new opportunities to assist with the challenges posed by the effects of dementia. The buddy phone service will also be a peer support group which helps reduce isolation and ensures there will be someone to talk to with similar experiences. There are many different types of dementia and this makes it a very individual condition with several progressive stages, so each person has a different experience, depending where they are on their dementia journey.” She will be identifying where there are gaps in provision of dementia support and evaluating existing sources of provision with partner providers and developing new initiatives. Amanda also hopes to enable access to support in villages. Anyone needing support or is interested in volunteering can call 07716 849839 or email [email protected]