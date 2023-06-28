Cllr John Well said: ‘The huge growth of traffic through the village in the past few years is now estimated to be between 2.5 and three million vehicles a year, and speeding is a serious concern for the local community. My overall impression is that motorists are being a lot more considerate of pedestrains with a noticeable change in traffic behaviour. The majority of people are happy that the cameras are there and believe they are having an effect, having commented to me on how much safer the road already appears to be.’