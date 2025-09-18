A topping out ceremony has been held to celebrate a milestone in the construction of a major health centre offering potentially life-saving scans and tests.
The NHS Plymouth Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) will provide a wide range of vital diagnostic tests, scans, and checks including CT, MRI scans, X-rays and ultrasounds in a convenient community-based setting. By offering these services outside of Derriford Hospital, the centre will help patients receive faster diagnoses closer to their homes, reducing waiting times and supporting earlier treatment.
The CDC is in Plymouth centre at Colin Campbell Court and will operate seven days a week to provide accessible services for patients in West Devon and beyond when it opens next summer.
The ceremony marked the building reaching its highest point in the delivery of the £22 million project. Staff were joined by colleagues from construction partner BAM, commissioning body NHS England, alongside MPs and Plymouth City councillors, to mark the occasion.
Nicki Collas, of University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, said: “We are delighted to be working closely with Plymouth City Council and the national diagnostics programme to deliver this much needed facility in the city centre.
“Not only will this provide an increase in diagnostic testing and improve health outcomes for the community, it will also support the regeneration of Colin Campbell Court and pave the way for further health developments in the future.”
City Cllr Mary Aspinall said: said: “It’s fantastic to see the new community diagnostic centre reach such a significant milestone and I’m thrilled to see it taking shape.
“This isn’t just a building, it’s a promise to our residents that their health matters. By providing easier access to vital tests right in the heart of our the city centre, it will help to reduce the pressure on Derriford Hospital and make it much easier for residents to access potentially lifesaving healthcare. This will break down barriers to early diagnosis and treatment.”
