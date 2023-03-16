A bench in memory of the Queen has been placed at the entrance to Woodland Way in Gunnislake by the Gunnislake Community Matters group after local fundraising. It is the fifth bench the group has installed in the village with two at The Orchard and two in Fosters Field. Chairman of the Gunnislake Community Matters group Ross Hanley said the bench was made from recycled plastic so would last well and needed no maintenance and was well placed to take in the lovely view.