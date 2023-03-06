STAGECOACH South West has today confirmed upcoming timetable changes across the region - three of which affect Tavistock.
The Service 85 route is to be extended, following a working partnership between Stagecoach and Devon County Council. It will be extended beyond Holsworthy (beginning in Barnstaple) to Tavistock via Launceston, providing a number of new journey opportunities. The new timetable, operating Monday to Friday and Saturday, will provide up to five journeys per day in each direction.
Service 1, which runs between Plymouth and Tavistock via Derriford Hospital and George Park and Ride, will continue to operate every 20 minutes Monday to Saturday daytime, with a 60 minute frequency on Sunday and Public Holidays.
Journeys that currently operate between George Park and Ride and Plymouth City Centre will be extended to Sherford, following the current route of Service 2A between the City Centre and Sherford and will be re-numbered as new Service 1A.
The Service X1, which runs from Devonport High Schools to Tavistock, will see the current duplicate bus operating alongside the morning journey withdrawn due to insufficient demand for two vehicles. The afternoon will start from Devonport High School for Boys with the departure time amended to operate 20 minutes earlier at 15:35, now operating earlier throughout.
These three changes will be effective from Sunday, April 2, as will all others announced for the region in the new timetable, the full list of which can be found here.