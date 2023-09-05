The monthly pictures show aspects of West Devon rural life: These witty pictures include very unimpressed men digging a fuel lorry out of snowdrifts while he puts his feet up in his warm cab and reads the paper; a farmer keeping his feet dry in his broken down Landrover while his put-upon wife pushes him and their pig to market along a flooded road and a line-up of humans admiring the rear ends of show heifers while they are being observed from their own rears by a dog and cat.