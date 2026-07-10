POLICE have launched a murder inquiry after former MP Ann Widdecombe was found dead with serious injuries.
Her death at her home in Haytor is now being treated as suspicious by detectives.
Officers were called to an address at Haytor by the ambulance service at around 11.40am yesterday.
Miss Widdecombe, 78, was found dead in the property and had sustained serious injuries.
Her next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Detectives from the Force Major Crime Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation and are conducting extensive enquiries into the circumstances surrounding Miss Widdecombe’s death.
A cordon remains in place at the property while specialist officers continue forensic examinations. There are road closures in place around the scene.
Police say the public will see a significant police presence in the area today while detectives and officers conduct house-to-house and CCTV enquiries.
Detective Chief Inspector Ilona Rosson said: ‘This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Ann Widdecombe at this difficult time.
‘Our murder enquiry is in its early stages but moving at a significant pace. We are deploying all of the necessary resources to find out exactly what has happened and to locate the person responsible who we believe to be a white male.
‘I would appeal to anyone who may have information about this incident, however insignificant it may seem, to come forward and speak with us.
‘We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the vicinity of Haytor Vale, Haytor, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could assist with our investigation.
‘We have an increased uniformed police presence in the area to both support the investigation and provide reassurance to residents. Anyone with concerns can speak with our officers at the scene.
‘We will release further information when we are able to do so. In the meantime I would ask people not to speculate about what might have happened, particularly on social media.
‘This is not only potentially harmful to our investigation but also deeply distressing for family and friends of Ann Widdecombe.’
A police Major Incident Public Portal [MIPP] has been set up for the public to submit information, images or footage .
The police can be contacted by phone on 101, through the police website quoting reference 50260179119 and Operation Hunlen.
Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.
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