MUDGES Terrace in Gunnislake is set to be closed from Monday, October 30 2023 to Tuesday, January 30 2024.
Information on Cornwall Council’s highways contractor Cormac’s interactive map states that this is to allow for completion of vegetation and tree clearance works, combined with the rebuilding of damaged sections of the stone facing, to be completed.
To view the interactive map, displaying an alternative walking route for the duration of these works, visit Cormac’s website at: https://www.cormacltd.co.uk/in-your-area/cornwall/