Much-loved musical Singin’ in the Rain returns to Theatre Royalto Plymouth on major tour

A scene from the latest production of Singin’ in the Rain which will run at Theatre Royal Plymouth next month.

MUCH-loved musical Singin’ in the Rain will be returning to the Theatre Royal Plymouth next month.

The Chichester Festival Theatre and Stage Entertainment’s UK and Ireland 2022 production of Singin’ in the Rain has been smash hit in Chichester, in the West End and most recently Sadler’s Wells

Leading the cast are: Sam Lips as Don Lockwood (Broadway and US credits include CATS, Chicago, West Side Story, On the Town and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. UK credits include Strictly Ballroom); Charlotte Gooch (Strictly Ballroom and Top Hat in the West End, Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage, first UK Tour and West End) as aspiring actress Kathy Selden; Ross McLaren (Sleepless, Troubadour Theatre; BIG The Musical and White Christmas at the Dominion Theatre) as Don’s slapstick sidekick Cosmo Brown and Jenny Gayner (The Girls, Chicago and Spamalot in the West End and Annie and The Rocky Horror Show on tour) as the strangulated silver-screen siren, Lina Lamont.

Further casting includes Sandra Dickinson, who will appear as Dora Bailey, Michael Matus as Roscoe Dexter and Imogen Brooke as Zelda Zanders. The ensemble features Briana Craig, Alastair Crosswell, Lavinia Fitzpatrick, Alex Given, Ryan Gover, Ashleigh Graham, Thomas Inge, Robin Kent, Sam Lips, Joshua Lovell, George Lyons, Amonik Melaco, Ashleigh Morris, Peter Nash, Dale Rapley, Molly Rees-Howe, Harriet Samuel-Gray, Heather Scott-Martin, Megan Speirs, Ben Whitnall, and Ellie May Wilson.

Don Lockwood is a silent movie star with everything he could want – fame, adulation and a well-publicised ‘romance’ with his co-star Lina Lamont. But Hollywood is about to change forever.

There is rumour in the studio of a new kind of film, where the actors actually talk … and sing … and dance. Can Don and the uniquely voiced Lina make the transition, and will chorus girl Kathy Selden fulfil her dream of stardom and capture Don’s heart along the way?

The show is directed by Jonathan Churchand with Olivier Award-nominated choreography by Andrew Wright and features songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, including Make ‘em Laugh, Good Morning, Moses Supposes and Singin’ in the Rain.

This production opened at Chichester Festival Theatre and extended due to unprecedented public demand, before a transfer to London which received huge critical acclaim and four Olivier Award nominations.

It played to more than 750,000 people…. some leaving the theatre a little wetter than when they arrived!

The iconic rain scenes:

Use 6k litres of water, equivalent to 5 tonnes (here’s a list of things which also weigh 5 tonnes: 2 Rhinos, 11 Grand Pianos or 30 Panda Bears!)

Uses over 100 metres of heavy-duty rubber hose

Takes 15 minutes to drain. Afterwards, it is recovered, it is then recycled, cleaned and used again

Heats the water to 37 degrees for performer comfort!