A West Devon MP has issued an SOS on behalf of struggling small companies by calling on the PM to scrap business rates.
Rebecca Smith, Conservative South West Devon MP, accused the Prime Minister of turning his back on struggling small businesses during during a parliamentary debate.
With high streets under pressure and local businesses at risk of closure, Miss. Smith pressed for relief from business rates to help protect jobs ahead of the upcoming Budget.
Miss Smith invited the Prime Minister during Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday, Wednesday, October 22, to match the Conservative pledge to scrap business rates, but he declined.
She said: “Instead, he pointed me towards the small business strategy. Since then, businesses have told me the strategy will make little or no difference to their future. With 17,000 high street businesses expected to close this year alone, and with retail businesses in my constituency facing a doubling of their business rates, when will the Labour Government deliver on their commitment to reduce business rates, given that they are unprepared to accept our policy of scrapping them altogether?”
Keir Starmer highlighted £1 billion extra lending and £3 billion more for small businesses to scale up, in the ‘biggest reform in 25 years’.
Miss Smith hit back: "With 17,000 high street businesses expected to close this year, Labour’s strategy clearly isn’t working. Our high streets are fighting for survival but this Labour Government is turning its back on them. Small businesses need clarity, practical support and genuine relief from crushing business rates. Without it, more local shops, cafés, and family-run businesses will be forced to make cuts or close, leaving empty high streets and lost livelihoods."
Miss Smith added: "I will fight for steps that protect jobs, keep our high streets alive and support families and communities.”
