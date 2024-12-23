Shoppers using the Morrisons’ loyalty card More Card are being offered ten per cent off their big shop today and tomorrow (Christmas Eve), following an IT glitch stopping customers redeeming money off vouchers.
The supermarket chain has a branch in Tavistock.
A spokesperson for Morrisons said: “Today we are experiencing some system issues which are affecting our More Card customers. For More Card customers who have Morrisons Fivers to redeem, these will be done manually in store by colleagues.
“All our stores have now made the top 100 More Card prices the regular price –including the 10p veg deal, turkeys, spirits and champagne. And in addition we will give More Card customers an extra ten per cent off their entire shop as an apology.”