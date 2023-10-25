JUBILANT walkers and visitors have celebrated the reinstatement of the gate to their treasured ancient footpath — but vow to continue the fight to preverve access.
Hundreds of users of the old drovers way path from Middlemoor village onto Dartmoor signed a petition calling on Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA) to replace a gate to the path entrance and help guarantee access.
The campaigners, led by Middlemoor residents Ann and Pete Sawyer, claim the path is under threat from potential development and say the moving of the entrance gate up the path and other changes are a prelude to this. The petition will now be presented to the DNPA, which has already moved the gate back to its original position.
The relocation of the gate caused safety problems when roaming moorland cattle were scared by becoming effectively ‘coralled’ in a narrow section of the path behind the gate, also alarming walkers blocked from continuing by stressed animals.
Villagers allege the landowner Bob Perryman moved the gate and made changes to another linked path to his farm and house at Holwell Manor in preparation for creating holiday homes on his estate.
At a gathering of campaigners in the village a petition was presented to Adam Bridgewater, West Devon Borough councillor and Alison Clish-Green, vice chair of the Dartmoor Access Group. Alison said: “There’s a lot of passion for this path from so many people as you can see from this gathering. Accessibility to the open spaces of the moors is good for wellbeing.”
Ann Sawyer said: “You can see from the great numbers of people who signed my petition that this footpath means a great deal to them. People from far and wide have signed it, even if they don’t live here anymore. It’s used by walkers and cyclists and families having a day out. It’s really great news that the gate has been reinstated which makes the path safer for everyone to use. But we need to demonstrate to the park authority and councilors how important the path is to the local community and other users. Raised awareness should help improve vigilance for any unauthorised work that might reduce access in the future.”
Luke Francis, who helps run the mountain biking Dartmoor Velo group for young people arrived at the petition handover on his bike. He said: “I bring groups of youngsters on mountain bikes down this path and it was dangerous for us when the gate was moved up the path from where it was at the entrance. The path narrows there and its hard to brake on the slippery stones in time for the gate. It’s worse when cattle gather and are already jumpy because they’re trapped behind the gate.”