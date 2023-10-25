Ann Sawyer said: “You can see from the great numbers of people who signed my petition that this footpath means a great deal to them. People from far and wide have signed it, even if they don’t live here anymore. It’s used by walkers and cyclists and families having a day out. It’s really great news that the gate has been reinstated which makes the path safer for everyone to use. But we need to demonstrate to the park authority and councilors how important the path is to the local community and other users. Raised awareness should help improve vigilance for any unauthorised work that might reduce access in the future.”