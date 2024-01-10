Eversfield Organic issued a statement after a ‘temporary closure’ of its Tavistock Farm Shop saying thanking customers for all their support: “The high street has faced many difficulties in the last few years and we have not been immune to these pressures. Sadly, it is not currently viable to keep the shop open. We have reached out to our landlord to discuss other trading options and ideas that we have. We are hopeful that we can bring Eversfield Organic back to Tavistock in the near future. During this time, we are focusing on our online channels and would be delighted to continue serving you the finest organic produce through our website. This is hopefully not a goodbye but, a ‘see you later’.”