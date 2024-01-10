THE FACE of Tavistock’s high street is changing again as the cost of living crisis bites, making trading too difficult for some small businesses.
Several shops, including those long established, are closing for a variety of reason, but the common theme seems to be the reduced spending power by customers, while the controversial proposed on-street parking scheme is also cited as a looming threat to custom.
Businesses closing down or moving elsewhere or online include the Gift Gallery, Kaleidoscope Toys, Mainly Stationery, Eversfield (organic foods) and Moors and Pen. Despite the high street challenges, new businesses opening recently have been the Pym Street Coffee Lounge, The Inside Garden, Aroma Cafe Chill Cafe and soon-to-open Rijo Ceramics.
Eversfield Organic issued a statement after a ‘temporary closure’ of its Tavistock Farm Shop saying thanking customers for all their support: “The high street has faced many difficulties in the last few years and we have not been immune to these pressures. Sadly, it is not currently viable to keep the shop open. We have reached out to our landlord to discuss other trading options and ideas that we have. We are hopeful that we can bring Eversfield Organic back to Tavistock in the near future. During this time, we are focusing on our online channels and would be delighted to continue serving you the finest organic produce through our website. This is hopefully not a goodbye but, a ‘see you later’.”
Kaleidoscope Toys is closing after 47 years due to difficult trading conditions and health issues of owner Mark Davenport (see more on page 15).
Mainly Stationery owner Sandra Montgomery said: “I’m over retirement age and have decided not to renew my lease. It’s very sad, but Tavistock is a very difficult place to do business now. I’ve been here for 11 years. In total the stationery shop has been here about 25 years. So, it’s been a long time and a great shame we have to close down. It’s not worthwhile staying open. There’s not enough business. People’s spending power has fallen and also their shopping habits have shifted to online. We have moved with the times and brought in mugs and puzzles. But it’s not been enough.”
Clive Lacey, of the Gift Gallery, said he and his wife Lisa were closing up to concentrate on supporting their daughter Georgina running the newly opened Pym Street Coffee Lounge in Tavistock and he was hopeful the business would be sold and continue as it was. Lisa said high rates were adding to difficult trading conditions.
Shaun, of Moors and Pen, issued a statement saying his shop will be closed permanently in early spring, but the business will continue selling pens and laser-engaved gifts while ‘in transition’ to join My Favourite Glass on Plymouth’s Barbican. he thanked customers for their support and loyalty over 21 years.