Calstock Parish Council are urging individuals to be considerate of disabled people after someone was unable to use the disabled bays in the Calstock Station car park as non-badge holders were using them. The council reminded people that only cars displaying valid blue badges should be parked in these spaces.
Councillor, Alastair Tinto said: ‘Car parking in Calstock is a problem for everybody and has always been a problem so we understand, but we ask people to be considerate of disabled people. Please keep the disabled bays clear because people really need them.’