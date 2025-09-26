Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 57-year-old Guy Nelson.
Guy, from Leamington Spa, was last known to be in or around the Drake’s Island area of Plymouth on Monday, September 8.
Guy had been sailing around Cornwall and Devon on his boat named Swallow and it is believed it was Guy’s intention to sail from Plymouth along the coast, but he has not been heard from since.
He had previously been in St Dominick near Saltash, it is believed.
Guy has no known links to Devon and Cornwall other than sailing in the area.
He is described as a white male, 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with short curly brown hair and brown eyes. Guy usually wears glasses, a black T-shirt and jeans.
Anybody who has seen Guy or knows or his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting log 852 of 17 September.
