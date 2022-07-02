Mini forklifts on trade stand at show pull in young fans

Charlie Nicholas, six, from Liskeard, tries out the mini forklifts ( Sarah Pitt/Tindle )

YOUNG fans were flocking to the Westexe Forklifts stand at the Devon County Show today - with the draw being rather smaller remote control operated mini forklifts.

Staff on the stand, which won the gold for the best trade stand in the agricultural machinery, were convinced the accolade had a lot to do with the novelty.

Kids were queuing up to take their turn at the controls of the remote controlled toys, which in fact the dealership do not sell themselves.

‘I have had a lot of people asking me where you buy them,’ said Nick Palmer from Westexe. ‘We’ve been flat out since the moment we opened. We keep running out of batteries!’