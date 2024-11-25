Milton Abbot Village Hall is hosting an open day to celebrate community efforts to restore the historic building.
The Save Our Hall Open Day runs from 11am to 3pm this Saturday, November 30, aims to inform the community on the hall’s next steps and to show what has been done so far.
Free refreshments, homemade cakes, activities and gifts for children will all be provided.
In 2023, serious cases of dry and wet rot were discovered in the hall which led to a partial closure.
Volunteers managed to stop the spread and worked together to create an action plan to bring the hall up to date, including a new kitchen.
The open day will highlight how much money still needs to be raised.