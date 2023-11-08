However, it is a worthwhile climb and a popular route, as shown by the groundswell of feeling in the community against a recent attempt to move the gate at the lower entrance to the path in Middlemoor.People who used to live in the village joined residents and path users to sign a 400-signature petition against a landowner’s moving the gate, saying this would cause a bottleneck where agitated cattle could be trapped with walkers and cyclists, causing a possible danger. The protesters were also worried the relocation of the gate further up the path was a precursor to development nearby, paving the way to more traffic using the entrance. Fortunately, the protest was listened to and the Dartmoor National Park Authority moved the gate back to the entrance. Villagers remain vigilant though as they fear the path remains vulnerable to development and the peaceful scene pictured might be lost forever. Picture: Guy Boswell.