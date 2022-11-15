Mental health advisers to be stationed at all Cornish jobcentres
A NEW project funded by Cornwall Council will station mental health advisers at all 11 Jobcentres in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
The scheme which was launched on Friday, November 11, when George Eustice MP visited the Jobcentre in Redruth is a three-year project to support individuals who face significant barriers to gaining employment such housing issues or substance misuse.
The Mental Health Employment Advisers (MHEAs) work for Cornish charity, Pentreath a charity that supports recovery from mental ill health by supporting opportunities for personal development, education and employment and will also be at Devonport Jobcentre in Plymouth.
Jobcentre work coaches will refer individuals to the project and will arrange a consultation with one of the MHEA. They will then complete an initial assessment with each person referred and co-produce a bespoke action plan as well as recording a wellbeing assessment.
The action plan will include action for both the MHEA and the individual and will provide direct interventions as well as appropriate signposting to relevant agencies.
Individuals will also be offered two follow-up meetings where initial actions will be reviewed and plans agreed for the next steps.
Dr Richard Sharpe, Consultant in Public Health at Cornwall Council, said: ‘We are delighted to be able to fund such an important project at a time when many people across Cornwall and the nation as a whole are struggling with soaring bills. The cost-of-living crisis will inevitably create a lot of uncertainty and anxiety and we want to support as many people as possible to overcome their personal hurdles to find work or training opportunities to help provide for themselves and their families.’
George Eustice, MP said: ‘Mental health issues such as social anxiety or depression can be a significant barrier to people accessing work but once those barriers are overcome, being in a working environment can help.
‘I am really pleased to see that the Jobcentres locally have teamed up with mental health charities like Pentreath to help support people back to work.’
If you are worried about your own or someone else’s mental health call the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 24/7 NHS mental health response line on 0800 038 5300. It’s free to access by anyone, any age, any time, day or night.
For information on support available with the cost-of-living crisis, visit: www.cornwall.gov.uk/costofliving
