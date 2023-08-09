The annual Meldon Wildlife Festival is set to take place at Meldon Quarry near Okehampton next Tuesday, August 22 from 10:30am to 4pm.
The event, organised to celebrate Dartmoor wildlife, will include stream dipping, a minibeast hunt, wildlife craft, refreshments and the chance to sign up as a Look Wild i-Naturalist to help the national park record the wildlife seen on the moors.
The event has been supported by landowners Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council, the Duchy of Cornwall, and Adventure Okehampton, who lease the land, and Dartmoor National Park has extended its thanks to them, saying that without them the event would not be possible.