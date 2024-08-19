A SCYTHING group in Calstock is giving parish volunteers an environmental boost as it teaches them how to keep their meadow in trim the old fashioned way.
Before we had lawnmowers and strimmers, the scythe was a gardener’s best friend.
The tool was used to reap edible grains before the process of threshing.
In the old days, the use of scythe was actually referred to as ‘mowing’, however, people now just say scything to distinguish from the modern lawnmower.
A group of seven volunteers attended a scything course at St Andrew’s Church in Calstock at the weekend.
The course was paid for by the Calstock Parish Council’s Environment and Climate Emergency Fund, and gave the volunteers an introduction to scything, including technique and maintenance, otherwise known as peening.
The instructor was Kevin Austin, a former UK Scything Champion from Herodsfoot near Liskeard.
Kevin pointed out that the practice area chosen was actually challenging for beginners, due to not being mown all summer, however the seven volunteers gave it their best try.
The instructor was also able to give tips on grassland management which will aid the group going forward in helping the parish council to develop a more nature friendly management regime.
The scythe also boasts a few other benefits over modern mowing. It is far quieter than a lawnmower and it can also be seen as being great exercise, providing a variety of health benefits.
The organiser, Pete Thompson, said: “We had a lovely day in the sun, though we were all tired physically at the end.”
“We learned a lot, and for me the best part was seeing the group working in line-abreast in time honoured fashion.”
Richard Newton Chance, on behalf of the parish council, said: “We are happy to support people in learning how to manage the land more sustainably.”
“Scything long grass is less messy and more effective than strimming – sometimes the old methods are well worth reviving.”
Even today, the scythe is still an indispensable tool for many farmers living in developing countries and in mountainous terrain.
Scything is the latest in the trend for bringing back the old over the new.