TWO VACANCIES have arisen on Tavistock Town Council, one of which interested residents can apply to stand for now.
The first vacancy is in the north ward and will be filled through a process of co-option - this happens when no election is held involving the wider public electorate. Co-option takes place within the council membership who will choose a candidate putting themselves forward, sometimes in competition with others.
Town mayor Cllr Paul Ward said: “I strongly advise anyone who loves Tavistock and would like to hep care for it and its residents, to consider taking the opportunity of joining the council by co-option. You will have an opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to your community.
“Everyone has skills to enrich the council. No experience of local government is needed. Newly-appointed councillors receive support and training.”
Anyone eligible to hold office as a councillor and not otherwise disqualified, can apply by completing an application form - available from 01822 613529 or www.tavistock.gov.uk
Completed application forms should be returned to Tavistock Town Council Offices, Drake Road, Tavistock, Devon, PL19 0AU no later than 4.30pm on Thursday, July 18. It is anticipated that eligible applications will be considered at the full council meeting on Tuesday, July 30. The council is advertising the co-option opportunity - details can be seen at https://www.tavistock.gov.uk/news/councillor-vacancy-tavistock-town-council-north-ward