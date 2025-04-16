A man who threatened punters with an axe in an Okehampton Wetherspoons has made his first appearance in court.
Jason Semple, of Tavistock Road in Okehampton, pleaded guilty to two charges of threatening a person with a bladed article during an incident just after 6pm at the White Hart Hotel on Sunday, April 13.
During the incident a police helicopter was deployed to search for the defendant who was arrested by police nearly three hours after they were called.
Punters were ‘locked in’ the White Hart Hotel after reports of the incident.
The defendant had his first hearing at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 15.
The BBC have reported that the 54-year-old walked through the pub with the weapon to confront a man he had a grievance with.
Mr Semple had been drinking during the day and threatened two people during the incident which lasted about a minute.
Police have confirmed that no one was injured.
He had no recollection of what happened and could not remember where he had got the axe from, the court was told.
Defence solicitor Jeremy Harris said it was a regrettable incident in which Mr Semple acted in a "wholly unreasonable manner".
Mr Harris added that Mr Semple was "deeply sorry for his actions".
The defendant has been held in custody ahead of his sentencing at Exeter Crown Court in May.