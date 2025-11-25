Gloucester Crown Court heard Derek Johnson committed sexual offences against three girls between 2020 and 2023.
They were all below the age of 16 at the time and lived variously in Gloucestershire, Cornwall and West Yorkshire.
The abuse left the victims suicidal, the court heard.
The sentencing hearing on Monday, November 24 heard Johnson set rules for the children and would punish them if they did not comply with what he demanded.
He filmed himself sexually abusing them, and groomed them into sending him videos of things he had asked them to do.
One of the girls, aged 13 at the time, thought Johnson would kill her if she did not meet him.
He picked her up in his car, took her phone off her and took her to a secluded woodland area in Dartmoor where he raped her in a tent.
The child tried to end contact with Johnson afterwards, but he blackmailed her by saying he would reveal to her family what had happened if she did.
Gloucestershire Police’s child exploitation team launched an investigation in November 2024 after a victim, now aged 17, came forward.
She disclosed that Johnson first contacted her on the micro-blogging website Tumblr when she was 14 years old.
After grooming the girl online for around a month, Johnson travelled to her home county of Gloucestershire to meet her in person, taking her to a hotel.
In a police interview she described how Johnson tried to scare her and made her cry when he used items to hurt her while sexually abusing her.
He moved to Gloucestershire from Hertfordshire and continued to abuse her for a further two years.
Johnson, who had not had any previous contact with the law, was identified by Gloucestershire Police in January this year and arrested in February at his home address in Stevenage by officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary.
Police seized numerous electronic devices along with items which matched descriptions provided by the child.
To allow for further enquiries to take place, Johnson was released on police bail but absconded.
A manhunt revealed that Johnson was found to have travelled to the Republic of Ireland. He was arrested in Galway by the Gardaí and was extradited back to the UK on June 3. He was arrested upon his arrival at Heathrow Airport and charged with offences against all three children.
Officers from Gloucestershire Constabulary’s child exploitation team subsequently identified two more victims outside the county, also underage, who Johnson had groomed, met and then sexually abused, videoing the abuse.
Digital police forensic work carried out on Johnson's devices revealed folders labelled with girls’ names which included videos of child sexual abuse, including 42 Category A videos of one of the girls, and six Category A videos of another girl.
Johnson had logged details of his offending in a calendar app on one of his devices.
Victim statements were read out in court yesterday (November 24) before Johnson was sentenced.
One said: "I have struggled horrifically with my mental health since this man assaulted me, to the point I have tried to take my life multiple times as I couldn't and still cannot live with what he did to me.
"I have been diagnosed with PTSD as in every moment of my day and night I can see his face, hear his voice. I cannot look at myself in a mirror as I can see every single scar this monster gave me, physically and mentally."
Another victim said: "I felt like I couldn't tell anyone what was happening, as I was worried that he would kill me. Even after contact ended with him, I felt like he was there.”
Johnson's defence barrister said Johnson was very sorry for what he did.
However Judge Rupert Lowe dismissed a letter Johnson wrote to him as insincere.
He said: "I've read many such letters and I'm afraid to say that your letter lacks any acknowledgement of the deep humiliation and degradation which you visited upon these teenage girls, with utter indifference to their wellbeing, and concern only for yourself.”
He praised the victims for their courage in giving evidence.
Johnson was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment, of which he must serve a minimum of ten years before he can be considered for release on licence.
Deemed to pose a significant risk of serious harm to girls in the future, he was given an additional extended sentence of five years to serve on licence.
He was also handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered never to contact the victims again.
For more information about child sexual abuse and information on how to report, visit: www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/caa/child-abuse/how-to-report-possible-child-abuse/
The confidential Stop It Now! UK and Ireland helpline can help anyone worried about their behaviour towards children, offline or online. Call 0808 1000 900 or visit www.stopitnow.org.uk/
