A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison after he raped two women earlier this year.
Lewis Stewart, of no fixed abode, Torbay, was found guilty of three counts of rape at his trial and pleaded guilty to possession of drugs and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Last week, he was sentenced to life at Exeter Crown Court, where Judge Climie told him he would serve a minimum of 18 years.
The court heard during the trial that Stewart had been on a night out in Torquay Town Centre on 21 January when he targeted two vulnerable women - he was captured on CCTV following and watching them.
He got in a taxi with them back to an address where he subjected them to rape, boasting about his actions to them the following day.
On arrest officers seized Stewart’s phone, where they found a photo of one of the victims in a vulnerable state. He was also in possession of drugs with evidence of dealing found on the phone.
Following a nine-day trial a jury unanimously found him guilty of three counts of rape.
Investigating officer, DS Parsons said: “Stewart presents a real risk to the public and this is reflected in the sentence he has been given by the courts.
“His crimes have had a detrimental effect on his victims and their families, and I praise their bravery and courage to come forward and report what happened to them.
“To repeat the words of the sentencing judge, ‘Stewart is a highly sophisticated and manipulative offender which is evident in his controlling and coercive behaviour towards the opposite sex’.
“I hope the outcome will help the victims find an element of closure and that it sends a clear message that offences of this type will be investigated, and offenders bought to justice.”
Superintendent Nicky Seager said: “As the Force Lead for Rape and Sexual Offences I am incredibly proud of this latest sentencing result clearly demonstrating that Devon and Cornwall Police are committed to protecting our communities and providing victims with a quality service and support.
“This very serious case is an example of a suspect focused investigation where Lewis Stewart’s actions were subject to scrutiny and not the victims who stood trial. The success demonstrates an effective prosecution team ethos by police colleagues working closely with CPS South West dedicated Lawyers.
“I want to reassure any victims of this horrendous crime type that we are working jointly to transform and improve the way we respond to and investigate rape.
“This investigation is evident that relatively swift justice can be achieved and will shape the criminal justice landscape for more victims of these heinous crimes."
Mark Major of the CPS said: “I welcome the conviction of Lewis Stewart who committed appalling offences against vulnerable females.
“I would like to commend and thank the victims for their strength in coming forward to support this prosecution and in telling what happened them."