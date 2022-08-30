Man arrested on suspicion of careless driving following serious crash in Mary Tavy
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
[email protected]
Tuesday 30th August 2022 9:48 am
Share
Road Closed. (Radar )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Police were called out to a serious collision in Mary Tavy at around 2:30pm on Sunday (August 28) between a VW Tiguan and a Honda CBR 600 motorcycle. The road remained closed until around 8pm following a full clean-up.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s from Launceston, sustained serious injuries to his legs and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital. The car driver, a 73-year-old man from Exeter, was arrested on suspicion of careless driving and driving whilst unfit. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and contact 101, quoting log number 614 28 August.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |